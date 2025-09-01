Police rescued 174,000 people so far

LAHORE: The Punjab police have rescued 174,000 flood-affected people, including children and women.

Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab said here on Sunday that police were carrying out rescue and relief operations across different districts of the province in view of the flood situation in rivers.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, so far more than 174,000 flood-affected people have been rescued and shifted to safe places.

Among the rescued are 71,119 men, over 52,000 women, and 51,000 children. In addition, Punjab Police has also moved more than 191,000 cattle trapped in flood-hit areas to safe locations.

In Lahore alone, 6,000 citizens have been rescued.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025