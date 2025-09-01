Girl dies after jumping into Chitral River

CHITRAL: A 17-year old girl from Attani village of Lower Chitral died by suicide after she jumped into the Chitral River from a bridge in Ayun area here on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

Ayun sub-divisional police officer Ahmed Isa Khan confirmed the incident and said that domestic altercations were said to be the immediate reason that prompted the girl to end her life.

He said that the body was recovered from the river near Drosh town late in the evening and postmortem of the body was being carried in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Drosh.

He said that the police would ascertain the reason behind the suicide by conducting an inquiry under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

