E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Ex-secretary’s wife dies

Bureau Report Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

PESHAWAR: The wife of former federal secretary Samin Jan Babar has passed away. Her funeral prayers were offered on Sunday at Pirpia graveyard, Nowshera, which was attended by a large number of people including relatives, serving and retired government officials, and well-wishers.

Fateha Khwani for the departed soul will be held at the residence of Samin Jan Babar, Pirpia.

The deceased was the mother of Nadeem Babar and Haleem Babar, sister of the late Barrister Wissal Khan, GM Khan, and Arshad Khan of Prang, and mother-in-law of former provincial home secretary and ex-IGP Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Shehryar Khan (Australia).

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...