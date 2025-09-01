Ex-secretary’s wife dies

PESHAWAR: The wife of former federal secretary Samin Jan Babar has passed away. Her funeral prayers were offered on Sunday at Pirpia graveyard, Nowshera, which was attended by a large number of people including relatives, serving and retired government officials, and well-wishers.

Fateha Khwani for the departed soul will be held at the residence of Samin Jan Babar, Pirpia.

The deceased was the mother of Nadeem Babar and Haleem Babar, sister of the late Barrister Wissal Khan, GM Khan, and Arshad Khan of Prang, and mother-in-law of former provincial home secretary and ex-IGP Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Shehryar Khan (Australia).

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025