Sherpao calls for complete rehabilitation of flood victims

CHARSADDA: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has asked both federal and provincial governments to take steps for complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Addressing a gathering at Mandani area in Tangi tehsil here the other day, he said the recent flash floods triggered by cloudbursts caused human and material losses, therefore, concerted and sustained efforts should be made to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

Commenting on the worsening law and order, Aftab Sherpao said that acts of terrorism were taking place on a daily basis across the province, urging both the federal and provincial governments to tackle this issue or else the situation could spin out of control. “The government writ is shrinking which is a cause of great concern. The people are feeling insecure,” he said. Coming down hard on the provincial government for its lackluster performance over the last 13 years, the QWP leader said the PTI leaders were staging rallies for the release of Imran Khan but were least bothered to protect the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Corruption is rampant. Law and order is worsening. Mega corruption scandals have emerged,” he said, adding that the provincial government had failed to come up to the expectations of the people. He recalled that his party participated in the recent all parties’ conference convened by the government to share its input on the worsening law and order, however, there had been no progress on this issue and the security situation was getting worse day by day.

About the proposed 27th amendment, he said that the 1973 Constitution should be upheld in letter and spirit. He said that the provinces should be given provincial autonomy and the democratic institutions should be strengthened instead of introducing another amendment. — Correspondent

He asked the government to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation. He urged the federal government to ensure the provision of the funds promised to the merged districts. He said that the provincial government should take a solid stand to secure the interests and resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the new NFC award.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025