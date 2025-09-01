E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Talash elders form jirga to foster peace in region

Our Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

LOWER DIR: Elders, social and political activists in Talash Dushkhel on Sunday announced the establishment of a jirga to foster peace, reconciliation, and unity in the area.

The decision was taken at a gathering organised by Islami Jamhoori Falahi Jirga held in the hujra of Dr Mohammad Saleem in Kalpani area of Talash.

The meeting, chaired by jirga elder Malik Mohammad Irshad, was attended by notables from all parts of Talash, religious, social and political activists.

Former provincial minister Muzaffar Said Advocate, retired education officer Haji

Ali Haider, dispute resolution council member Syed Hasan Advocate, educationist Mohammad Rahim Haqqani, retired principal Aftab

Alam Khan, JI overseas Pakistanis president Haji Amir Zaman, Sher Mohammad Utmankhel, Mufti Khalid Mahmood, Mohammad Ayaz and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers highlighted the traditional role of the jirga system in Pakhtun society, terming it an effective mechanism for dispute resolution, social harmony, and community welfare.

They said the new jirga would function as a platform to unite people beyond political or tribal divisions.

During the event, educationist Rahim Haqqani administered oath to the newly-elected members of the jirga, while Syed Hasan Advocate administered oath to the members of the jirga’s interim cabinet.

It was announced that union council-level cabinets would soon be formed.

The participants also presented the jirga’s draft constitution, declaring that every resident of Talash Dushkhel could become its member without paying any fee.

The participants resolved to make collective efforts to keep the area peaceful, and provide the law enforcement agencies support in the war against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

