Floods destroy livelihood of Swat artist community

SWAT: The artist community living in Shahidabad and Mulababa localities of Swat has said that the recent floods destroyed their sources of livelihood, but regretted that despite suffering extensive damage, neither the government nor non-governmental organisations reached out to them.

Speaking to reporters, Samiullah, Javed, Nazir Gul, Ubaid, Khalid Gul, Khurshaid Alam, Rozi Gul and Rahmanuddin said the floods not only damaged their homes but also washed away their musical instruments and performance set-ups, which were their sole means of income.

Nazir Gul, a well-known rabab player, said his entire set-up was swept away by the gushing waters. “I have devoted my life to music, but in one night everything was lost. Neither the government nor NGOs came forward to ask how we are surviving,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Another artist, who plays the tabla, said that his equipment was destroyed, leaving him unable to earn for his family.

“We are part of this society, yet whenever disaster strikes, artists are the first to be forgotten. It is as if our contribution to culture and society is meaningless,” he added.

The artist community pointed out that in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, singers and instrumentalists play a vital role in social life. They perform at weddings, birthdays, festivals and other celebrations, bringing joy to people and sustaining cultural traditions.

“These events are not just entertainment they are our bread and butter. When our instruments are gone, our livelihoods disappear,” said Samiullah, another musician.

Community members argued that their profession deserves recognition and protection. “We are also citizens of this country. We contribute to its cultural richness, but when we are in crisis, we are sidelined. Why is there no relief package for artists?” asked Ubaid.

Local cultural activists echoed their concerns, warning that the negligence could further marginalise the traditional arts of the valley. They said that Swat has a rich heritage of music, poetry and performance, which has already suffered under years of militancy and social conservatism.

“If these musicians are not supported now, we may lose an important part of our cultural identity,” said a community elder.

The artists urged both the government and NGOs to include them in rehabilitation plans, stressing that their families are facing extreme financial hardships and may be forced to abandon their profession altogether.

