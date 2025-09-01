Vocational training centre helps to financially empower Chitral women

CHITRAL: A vocational training centre established in a small room has turned out to be a ray of hope for many young women, who feel empowered to break free from the shackles of poverty and transform themselves from a ‘burden’ to a ‘bread earner’ of their families.

The small and dreary centre is run by a woman, Fazila Bibi, in Bakrabad Bala, a slum of Chitral town. She imparts basic training of cutting, stitching and designing dresses to the young women in three shifts for lack of space and sewing machines.

She told Dawn that after graduating from a local college many years ago, she was bound to earn a living for her family as she was the eldest of her four siblings, two brothers and two sisters, while her father was too old to work and earn for them. “I started stitching clothes for women of my village after purchasing a second-hand sewing machine on credit. It was here I developed a strong sense of self-reliance and conviction in myself that I can change my destiny,” she said.

“I dreamt of setting up a sewing machine centre with a view to changing the fate of other women as they were also mired in poverty, but lack of resources impeded it. “But I used one of the three rooms of my home for this purpose and started teaching here,” she added.

Fazila Bibi says she has so far trained over 100 young women in dress making

She recalled that on a day in April 2024, an official of Mohammad Talha Mahmud Foundation (MTMF) approached her and provided her with five sewing machines, which enabled her to formally start the centre and increase the strength to 40.

Impressed by the efficiency of the centre, MTMF chairman Senator Talha Mahmud provided five more sewing machines and other related gadgets, which enhanced the capacity of the centre.

Fazila Bibi claims that so far, she has trained more than 100 young women as tailors, and at least half of them have started earning livelihood for their families.

She said her initiative has gained fame and recognition within a short span of time, and the model is being replicated in the neighbouring villages.

Hina Kanwal, an instructor at the centre, told Dawn that after being trained here, she had started supporting her family as its sole bread earner.

She said it was her pleasure to teach in the centre free of cost in the morning. “It is the best way of expressing gratitude to Fazila Bibi, who changed my and other’s lives despite limited sources.

Nimra, another beneficiary of the centre and sole bread earner of her family, said the bold step taken by Fazila Bibi had worked wonderfully in alleviating poverty on one hand and empowering the women financially on the other.

She said it was not only a sewing centre but it was also a source of skill development, enterprise support and community engagement.

MTMF programme officer Umer Mahsood told Dawn that the model of the sewing centre had been replicated in many places across the valley as his organisation was striving to provide sustainable sources of income instead of one-time financial support.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025