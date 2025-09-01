E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Bajaur jirga sets one-week deadline for restoration of peace

Our Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

BAJAUR: The members of Bajaur Amn Jirga on Sunday set one-week deadline to authorities concerned for restoration of peace in restive Lowi and War Mamund tehsils by yielding tangible results of the ongoing operation.

The deadline was unanimously approved in a meeting of Bajaur Amn Jirga, held with its chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid in the chair at Civil Colony Khar.

Scores of elders, political and peace activists including MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Anwarzeb Khan, Engineer Ajmal Khan and Mohammad Nisar Khan attended the meeting.

Bajaur Amn Jirga has been formed by local politicians and elders to bring durable peace to the district.

Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, Anwarzeb Khan, Mohammad Nisar Khan, Dr Hamidur Rehman, Haji Sardar Khan, Haji Said Badshah, Dr Khalilur Rehman, Malik Khalid Khan, Malik Gul Kareem Khan, Sadiq Akbar Jan and Haji Akbar Jan addressed the meeting and called for resolution of the issue of terrorism in the region.

Later, jirga spokesperson Gul Kareem Khan and MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman told journalists that the jirga set one-week deadline to authorities for restoring peace in the district by concluding the ongoing operation against terrorists in selective areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils.

“The meeting noted that the ongoing operation in selective areas of both Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils aimed at restoring peace by eliminating terrorists has yet to yield any visible progress. A week deadline has been given to authorities to clear the region of these elements once and for all,” they said.

They said that authorities should give sufficient time to locals to vacate their homes before conducting operations, with arrangements made for sheltering and other facilities prior to issuing evacuation orders.

They said that a delegation of jirga would hold meetings with all relevant authorities including prime minister and chief minister to apprise them of its stance on restoring peace in the region through successful conclusion of the operation.

They said that the jirga would devise future plan of action if authorities failed to satisfy it.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

