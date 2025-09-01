E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Educationist highlights ingredients of prosperous living

September 1, 2025

HARIPUR: A cohesive and united family system with added values of economic wellbeing and self-dependence are the key ingredients of a prosperous living but without mental and physical health of individuals and upbringing based on intellectual and ethical values is imperative for a successful life.

This was the crux of a lecture that renowned educationist and poet Abdul Wajid Siraj delivered at the Lok Chaupal held at Wakefield in Pind Gakhra Khanpur here on Sunday.

Host Ayaz Gul Kiyani and retired DIG police Abdul Waheed Khan moderated the session while former SAPM for health Dr Zafar Mirza, experts from development sector, academia, historians, and poets were among the participants.

Mr Mir in his lecture threw light on the seven basic aspects of the life and added that an individual’s personal health was the base of the life and strong family, while economic emancipationand self-dependence, social connection and association, respect for each other, spiritual values, and self-realisation were the important pillars of life.

For a successful life structure of an individual the physical and mental health play a pivotal role together with providing a strong base to other vital aspects of life.

“A cohesive and united family system with value addition of economic wellbeing and self-dependence are the other key ingredients of a prosperous living,” he observed.

He said that all those aspects of life needed to be evaluated in a framework based on the values of spiritual and self-realisation.

“For real social development the economic wellbeing only is not suffice but intellectual and ethical nurturing of society should be one of the top priorities,” he claimed.

Siraj’s lecture drew a healthy debate during the question answer session and the participants shared their viewpoints about the different aspects of life, successes and failures.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

