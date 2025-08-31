E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Eight die, as many injured in lightning, roof collapse incidents

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: Eight people died and as many others were injured in lightning strikes and roof collapse incidents during rain in the city on Saturday.

In Kahna, two motorcyclists lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when lightning struck them during travel.

In a roof collapse incident, four people, including a child, died and four were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on Manawala-Bedian Road. The deceased were identified as Kiran, 7, Dua Fatima, 15, Faizan Ali, 30, and Ramzan, 60 while injured included Muafia, 25, Salman, 15, Nazia, 20, and Ikram, 25.

The injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.

In another incident, a man died when the roof of a house collapsed in Old Anarkali.

In the third incident, a man died and two others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Burki Road main bazaar. The deceased was identified as Razzaq, 60, and injured as Usama and Umer. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

