100mm rainfall inundates most of city areas

LAHORE: The city on average received over 100mm of torrential rainfall in three different spells that left most areas inundated and tested civic infrastructure to its limits.

Though the average rainfall was 102mm, individual areas suffered much more heavily. Nishtar Town received 159mm and Lakshmi Chowk and the Upper Mall 124mm each.

Nine of 16 measuring points of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) registered over 100mm of downpour.

The first spell started at 4:20am and lasted for an hour and 21 minutes. The second and the heaviest one, for over five hours—from 10:30am to 3:50pm. It again drizzled in the evening for just under two hours between 4:30pm to 6:20pm.

The rain spells left most of the city roads submerged with the motorists stuck and motorcyclists dragging their vehicles to safety.

The areas that suffered the most included Lakshami Chowk, which came under three feet water, Bhatti Gate under two feet, Aik Moria Pul under one-and-a-half feet.

According to Wasa, all these areas were cleared by the end of the third spell and the city roads were declared clear.

The power supply to the city is always a sore point during the rain or winds and Saturday was no exception.

According to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), 89 of its feeders tripped during the day and restoration work was going on by the time these lines were written. One of its employees, however, said over 150 feeders actually went out of operation. “Luckily, the temperature was not harsh and people endured it. Otherwise, hue and cry could have been much louder.”

Both agencies, Wasa and Lesco, have many critics.

Muhammad Shehbaz, one such trader, thinks both agencies would understate people’s problems and overstate their performances.

“The city exists beyond main roads and Wasa’s soar points as well. It can claim success if Lahore is limited to The Mall and localities around it. But, if the areas on the northern side are included, the agency should better go to the other side of railway station or Multan Road as well,” he insists.

Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Kareem Park, agrees with Shehbaz, saying, “Electricity supply at my house and my parents’ home at Bhati Gate got disrupted every time it rained on Saturday and it is still missing (around 8pm). Almost all our relatives from different parts of the city reported trouble at different times”.

Still, Lesco claims that only 89 of its feeders, which is perhaps five per cent of its total strength, went out of operation. Since no one checks the veracity of these claims, civic agencies can lie with impunity.

