PA Speaker for electricity bills, bank loans waiver

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan says that the recent floods have caused devastation across Punjab on a scale unseen for decades.

“The government stands firmly alongside the flood victims,” he said while speaking to the media following the inauguration of the two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition here at the Expo Centre.

The exhibition drew participation from more than 150 national and international companies. Among those present were former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, the exhibition’s chief patron Abdul Rahim Chughtai, organiser Rashidul Haq, as well as Chinese and other foreign delegates.

Malik Ahmad Khan said: “wherever one looks, there is nothing but water. For the first time, words fail me in capturing the suffering of the people. The consequences of flawed decisions are plain to see, and we must now develop projects to store water along our rivers.”

In response to a question, he remarked that the livelihoods of flood victims had been destroyed.

Harps on the tune of new dams

“We are no longer in a position to pay electricity bills or service bank loans. We will pressurise Awais Khan Leghari (federal minister for water and power) that we cannot pay electricity bills or bank loans — they must be waived. This catastrophe is the result of human interference and climate change. The decision-makers themselves are also accountable,” he asserted.

Dismissing rumours of a canal overflow in Lahore, he urged the public not to be misled by fake news but instead to rely on official government updates and credible media reports. He stressed that while most cities in Punjab remained safe, districts including Sialkot, Chiniot, and Hafizabad were facing difficulties.

Turning to India, the PA Speaker stated: “New Delhi cannot suspend the Indus Waters Treaty; such an act would be illegal and immoral. Both sides have suffered destruction. Even during the wars of 1965 and 1971, the Indus Waters Commission continued to function. How can India imagine playing with the lives of millions? It appears that Prime Minister Modi is perhaps intent on encouraging climate catastrophe.”

Mr Khan commended the hard work of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding: “My prime minister and my chief minister are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people in this calamity, offering comfort and support.” He also voiced strong support for the construction of new dams.

On wider challenges, Malik Ahmad Khan cautioned: “If the timber mafia, stone mafia and housing society mafia continue unchecked, Punjab will cease to remain Punjab. For now, the government’s priority is relief and rehabilitation as this is a matter of survival for the people. Mian Anjum Nisar, Abdul Rahim Chughtai and Rashidul Haq also spoke on the occasion.

GOVERNOR: Governor Saleem Haider Khan has said that dams need to be built on a priority basis to deal with the flood situation.

“The PPP will not leave the flood victims alone under any circumstances. They will be given two meals a day in the relief camps,” he said while talking to reporters during a visit to the relief camp established in collaboration with the Governor House and the Red Crescent near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza on Saturday.

The governor also distributed food items among the flood affectees.

He said the government should play it’s role in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. “Dams need to be built on a priority basis to deal with the flood situation. I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking an immediate action on my statement regarding the construction of dams,” he said and added Pakistan was badly affected by climate change. He said that a proactive policy needed to be formulated to deal with this situation in future.

The governor said there was a need to review the rules, regulations and policies regarding housing societies on the banks of rivers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Punjab was facing a flood-like situation due to global warming.

He was talking to the media after distributing food among the victims at the Babu Sabu Relief Camp along with party leaders Murtaza Satti, Rana Jawad, Faisal Mir, Chaudhry Akhtar, Mian Ayub, Ahsan Rizvi, Naseem Sabir and Bashadat Ali.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025