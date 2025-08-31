E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Woman ‘raped’ by youth in Gojra

Published August 31, 2025

TOBA TEK SINGH: A young man allegedly raped a married woman in Gojra Chak 246-GB on Saturday.

In his complaint to Gojra Saddar police, the victim’s husband said that the accused forced his entry into his house when his wife was alone and forcibly raped her.

Police were searching for the accused.

Meanwhile, a youth allegedly kidnapped a girl with the help of his accomplices in Mouza Partabpura at Gojra.

The Gojra Saddar police were informed by Anwar Masih that his daughter (20) was on way to a vocational training centre when accused Rehan Masih and his four accomplices abducted her at gunpoint.

A case has been registered against the accused.

SELF IMMOLATION: A married woman attempted to commit suicide by self immolation in Muhallah Ghousia in Jhang.

A Rescue 1122 report said that Sana Bibi (25), wife of Adnan, had a quarrel with her in-laws over some domestic issue. She allegedly sprayed petrol and set herself ablaze.

She was critically burnt and was rushed to the Jhang DHQ Hospital.

VISIT: Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir and Okara Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman Javed jointly visited the River Ravi bridge at Maripattan along with army officers, Tandlianwala assistant commissioner, irrigation and others officials.

Irrigation officials briefed that the current waterflow at Maripattan was 200,000 cusecs with a high-level flooding. Rescue officials also briefed about the details of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the area.

Mr Nasir said that the water level in the Ravi had been continuously rising, however, the administration had shifted the area residents to safer places. He said that 25 villages in nine union councils of Faisalabad district had been affected by the flood. He further said that the flood victims were being provided with all the basic facilities in the flood relief camps.

Faisalabad Rescue 1122 rescued 78 persons trapped in the Ravi floodwater near Tandlianwala on Saturday. In a press release, District Emergency Officer Ehtasham Wahla claimed that 62 animals had also been rescued.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

