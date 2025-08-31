NAROWAL: There has been a severe shortage of fresh milk in Narowal due to displacement of livestock and damage to roads. Also, there is a shortage of green and dry fodder.

Amna Bibi and Ayesha Aziz, residents of Muhalla Islampura, said their families were not getting fresh milk from shopkeepers and milkmen. Citizen Muhammad Ehsan said shopkeepers were selling fresh milk for Rs 300 to Rs 350 per liter.

Milkmen Muhammad Imran and Tariq Mehmood told Dawn that they used to sell 500 to 700 liters of milk daily. They said that due to the flood, suppliers were not coming to cities with milk. They said only 150 liters of milk was coming daily.

According to Muhammad Asim, another citizen, there is a shortage of packed milk.Muhammad Asif Gujjar and Muhammad Farooq, residents of Nangli Doaba village, said green fodder had been destroyed due to flood.

Farmer Muhammad Ashraf said they were sitting on an embankment with their families and animals. “Our animals are hungry for lack of dry fodder. Clean water is also not available to feed the animals.”

Trader Mian Muhammad Rafiq told Dawn that 6000 bags of wheat stored in a godown had been destroyed by the Ravi floodwater. He said the godown building had also collapsed.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025