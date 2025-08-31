Girls secure most of top positions in HSSC exam

ABBOTTABAD: Girls dominated the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) examination results declared by the Abbottabad, Malakand, Bannu and Kohat educational boards on Saturday.

Girls clinched the top three positions in HSSC examination results declared by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abbottabad.

In the pre-medical group, Malail Khan of Peace Group of Colleges, Haripur, clinched the first position with 1,173 marks. Tooba Jamal of Peace College, Mansehra, with 1,168 marks and Rayyan Ahmed of Tameer-i-Wattan College, Abbottabad, with 1,162 marks, bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

In the pre engineering group, Malik Mohammad Zakaulllah of TW College, Mansehra, stood first with 1,160 marks; his college mate, Talha Nawaz stood second with 1,156 marks, and the third position went to Tayyaba Bashir of Tameer-i-Watan Girls College, Abbottabad, securing 1,150 Marks.

Abbottabad, Bannu, Malakand and Kohat boards declare results

In computer and general science group, Amna Ejaz of TW Girls College, Abbottabad, got first position by securing 1,148 marks, and the second position was also captured by Maham Fatima of the same college with 1,137 marks. The third position was shared by Abdul Muqeet of Progressive College, Abbottabad, and Kaneez Ayesha of TWG College, Abbottabad, with 1,136 marks each.

In humanities group, Ayesha Naheem of GGHS, Ghari Habibullah, Mansehra, secured first position with 1,113 marks, Zainab Noor of GGHSC, Chapra Haripur, stood second with 1,069 marks and Zoha Shahzadi of Chapra School, Haripur, got third position.

KP Assembly Babar Salem Swati was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed shields and trophies among the position holders.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand, on Saturday announced the results of the HSSC examinations with an Afghan girl securing the over second position.

Mohammad Farooq of Allama Iqbal Model School and College, Sakhakot, clinched the first position by obtaining 1,134 marks. Fatima Bibi, an Afghan national and student of Genius Model College, Chakdara, stood second with 1,131 marks. Habibullah of Dreams College, Timergara, and Kashan Khan of Government Higher Secondary School, Totai Malakand, shared the third position with 1,130 marks each.

In the arts group, Zuhra Bibi of Mohsinat Academy, Singolai, Lower Dir, secured first position with 1,081 marks, while Saeeda Faiza of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gandigar, Upper Dir, stood second with 1,075 marks. Kausar Bibi, also from Mohsinat Academy, secured third position with 1,072 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Madiha Taj of Hira School and College, Almas Ashirai Dara, bagged first position with 1,109 marks. Gulina Usman of Painda Public School and College, Batkhela, stood second with 1,103 marks, while her classmate Naeema Gul grabbed third with 1,090 marks.

Later, the position holders were awarded shields, certificates, and cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu, also announced the HSSC examination results at a ceremony on Saturday.

Abdul Majid, a student of Government Degree College No 2, Bannu, secured first position by obtaining 1,127 marks.

Aqsa Khan and Rabia Saadullah Khan of Government Girls Degree College, Mandan, shared the second position by getting 1,122 marks, while Malaika Naureen of Government Postgraduate College for Women, Bannu, grabbed third position with 1,109 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Farmanullah of Cadet College, Razmak, North Waziristan, got first position by securing 1,056 marks.

Mohammad Nauman of Akram Khan Durrani College, Bannu, and Mohammad Tufail Mir of Crescent Public School and College, Mirali, North Waziristan, stood second and third with 1,045 and 1,039 marks, respectively.

In the humanities group, Malaika Muqaddas of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Titterkhel, Lakki Marwat, grabbed first position by obtaining 1,073 marks.

Sadia Farid of FG Degree College for Women got second position with 1,026 marks, while Zulkifal Rehman of Government Postgraduate College, Bannu, was declared third with 1,018 marks.

In the pre-computer science group, the top three positions were secured by the students of Government Degree College No 2, Bannu, including Saqibullah, Abdullah Khan and Mohammad Nasir Khan. They obtained 1,100, 1,084 and 1,059 marks, respectively.

Meanwhile, students of Cadet College, Kohat, retained their legacy of clinching top positions both in the pre-engineering and pre medical groups in the results declared by the BISE Kohat.

In the pre-engineering group, cadet Mohammad Akram Paracha grabbed first position with 1,124 marks. Cadets Ahmed Bin Fakhar and Mohammad Umer shared second slot with 1,107 each, and the third position went to Salar Khan with 1,096 numbers.

In the pre-medical group, cadet Ahmed Ali got first position with 1,159. The second position was shared by Ahmed Shoib of Chankaara, Karak, and cadet Mohammad Areeb with 1,134 marks each, while Ms Maida Ijaz of Iqraa Public School and College remained third, bagging 1,127 marks.

In the humanities group, Romesha Raheem hailing from Banda Daud Shah, Karak, got the top position with 1,037 marks. Khadija with 1,026 marks and Amna Bibi with 1,022 marks of Chakarkot and Lachi areas of Kohat remained second and third, respectively.

In the computer and general science groups, Hazratullah of Kohsar College, Sadda Kurram, got first position with 1,090 marks, Mahir Hussain, representing Concept Based College, Parachinar, secured second position with 1,075 marks.

The third position was bagged by Sohail Abbas of New Kohsar and Cambridge College, Sadda, getting 1,070 marks.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025