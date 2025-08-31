Boy ‘assaulted’ at Lakki police post

LAKKI MARWAT: A boy was allegedly assaulted inside a police post in Serai Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district here on Saturday, an official said.

He said that the boy, 20, a tailor by profession, was called to the police post in connection with a motorcycle theft incident, where a constable allegedly tortured and assaulted him.

He said that the policeman was charged under sections 376 and 337 F (i) of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim. He said the cop had been suspended and closed to the police lines.

The official said that the boy told the police in his preliminary report that he was at his shop located in the Gandi Chowk when the police official called him to the police post in connection with a bike theft incident.

The boy said that he reached the police post where the cop interrogated him about the theft incident. He alleged that later the accused took him to his room and assaulted him.

The police official said the boy had been taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a medical check-up to confirm the assault.

