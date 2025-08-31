AI boot camp for IT students concludes at GIK Institute

SWABI: High-impact knowledge and skill sets were imparted to IT students and graduates from across the country during a one-month advanced Artificial Intelligence boot camp held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, aiming to prepare the youth for the AI-driven future.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Eng Salim Saifullah Khan, president of GIK Institute’s board of governors, Shakil Durrani, executive director Society for Promotion of Engineering Science and Technology in Pakistan, and Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

Ashar Aziz, an industrialist, who graced the event as the chief guest, gave away certificates to the participants.

The boot camp was held in collaboration with a private company, focusing on large language models, generative AI, vision-language models, and agentic AI.

The programme was supplemented by expert-led workshops and collaborative projects.

About 70 participants, selected through a competitive process, completed 200+ hours of intensive hands-on training under the mentorship of industry leaders and AI experts.

Eng Salim Saifullah and Shakil Durrani commended the efforts of GIK Institute, underscoring the importance of equipping the youth with the tools to excel in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Prof Khalid reaffirmed GIK Institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in technology education.

KABADDI MATCH: The Swabi team defeated the Haripur team in a high-stake final of Kabaddi tournament here on Saturday.

The match drove a large crowd from both the districts.

The spectators enjoyed the match due a tough contest which witnessed several ups and downs.

District sports officer Saeed Akhtar distributed prizes among the players of the winning and runner-up teams.

CHARAS SEIZED: The police arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler, and seized contraband from him here on Saturday, DSP Chota Lahor Mohammad Noman said.

He said Usman Ghani, a resident of Hashangri, Peshawar, belonged to an organised drug smugglers’ gang. “The man was trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab through a vehicle, which was parked at the Anbar interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.”

He said seven packets of charas, weighing over seven kilogrammes were recovered from a bag.

The Tordher police registered an FIR against him.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025