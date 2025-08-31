Landslide on MNJ Road suspends traffic between KP, GB

MANSEHRA/MALAKAND: A huge landslide on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road in the Hassa area of Balakot on Saturday blocked traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“This is a massive landslide as a huge portion of the nearby mountain rolled down onto the MNJ Road, blocking traffic, but we have diverted vehicles to alternative routes to ensure the flow,” Balakot assistant commissioner Nadar Khan told reporters.

The landslide brought down heavy rocks and boulders but caused no loss of life or property.

“Thanks to Allah, no vehicle was passing through when the landslide struck,” Mr Khan said.

He added that heavy machinery of the National Highway Authority had been moved to the site, and clearance work was underway.

“We have also brought in machines from Mahandri to expedite the removal of the massive boulders, and most probably the artery will be cleared by night,” he said.

The assistant commissioner, who rushed to the spot with his team, said light traffic bound for Kaghan Valley and GB was being diverted through Hassa Bridge, while heavy traffic, including trucks, buses and coaches, was rerouted via Garhi Habibullah to bypass the blocked section.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a travel advisory for tourists and passengers en route to Chilas (GB), urging caution while travelling on the mountainous MNJ Road.

“Traffic at Hassa remains suspended due to the landslide, and clearance work is underway, but tourists should exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel,” the advisory read.

Meanwhile, Swat Expressway was closed to traffic due to landslides at multiple locations near the Palai Interchange in the Malakand district. The entry of vehicles onto the expressway at the Chakdara Interchange has been halted, while vehicles coming from Peshawar and Islamabad are being diverted to the GT Road from the Bakhshali Interchange, officials said on Saturday.

A motorway police spokesperson said landslides occurred at multiple locations near the Palai Interchange over the past two days.

Vehicles traveling from Peshawar and Islamabad to Swat and Dir are being diverted to the GT Road from the Bakhshali Interchange. Motorway police personnel are present at the Colonel Sher Khan and the Chakdara interchanges to inform the public about the situation, the spokesperson said.

