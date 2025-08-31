IMCB H-9 students suffer as transport shortage worsens

ISLAMABAD: While Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, one of the capital’s leading federal government colleges, is struggling to provide adequate transport facilities, parents and students have urged decision-makers to intervene.

Currently, the college operates only four buses for more than 1,600 students, leaving a large number of pupils, particularly those from suburban and far-flung areas, without access to transport.

The shortage has become more acute this year as the college admitted about 850 new students in HSSC-I, the highest number of first-year admissions among single-shift boys’ colleges in Islamabad, a faculty member said, requesting anonymity.

Jahangir Khan, a father who recently admitted his two sons to the college, said: “I managed to get admission for both of my sons, but now I am facing the transport problem. The transport in-charge told me the college does not have enough budget allocation for fuel (POL) and buses to provide the facility to all students.”

According to an official in the admission section, the issue was not only about the limited number of buses but also fuel budget constraints.

“The allocation made for our four buses usually lasts until December, while the academic session continues till March. This makes it very difficult to sustain transport operations. We are forced to adopt austerity measures and try to accommodate maximum students, but it is never enough,” he explained.

He added that many students came from far-flung areas such as Bhara Kahu, Tarnol and Sihala, which required heavy POL expenses due to long routes. “Urban students are also deprived of the facility, and some even leave their education midway because they cannot afford private transport,” he said.

An assistant professor at the college said, “The main reason for the rise in admissions is the improved results of IMCB H-9 in recent Federal Board exams. For the past five years, the college has improved its performance and now stands at the top among all federal government colleges, both in GPA for HSSC-II and in pass percentage for HSSC-I.

Because of this strong academic record, more and more parents want to enroll their children here. However, the transport facilities have not expanded to match the growing number of students.”

Parents have demanded that transport facilities be extended to their children as well, similar to those provided to other students.

They said it is becoming very difficult to continue their children’s education since they cannot afford expensive private transport.

