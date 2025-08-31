E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Authorities seek traffic, pollution control plan amid Taxila heritage works

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has sought details of heritage sites in Taxila and a plan for traffic management during construction work to transform the city into a heritage city.

A meeting regarding the Taxila Heritage Plan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, in his office.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner of Taxila, SP Traffic, representatives from the Taxila Museum, Mines Department, and other relevant departments. During the meeting, a detailed review of ongoing development projects in Taxila was conducted.

The deputy commissioner stated that Taxila is a city of great historical and tourist importance, and that all institutions must ensure coordinated efforts to preserve its beauty, environment, and heritage. “Important decisions were taken to address air pollution caused by the transportation of sand, gravel, and other construction material through dumpers and trolleys,” he said.

He mentioned that specific timings will be set for the movement of dumpers and trolleys so that citizens’ daily lives are not disrupted. All dumpers and trolleys carrying sand and gravel must be fully covered from the top to prevent dust and pollution.

The Traffic Police and district administration will strictly monitor this process, and immediate action will be taken in case of violations. The deputy commissioner further added that during development projects, neither the heritage of Taxila nor the environment of its citizens will be allowed to be affected. All relevant departments must carry out their responsibilities with close coordination.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...