Authorities seek traffic, pollution control plan amid Taxila heritage works

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has sought details of heritage sites in Taxila and a plan for traffic management during construction work to transform the city into a heritage city.

A meeting regarding the Taxila Heritage Plan was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, in his office.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner of Taxila, SP Traffic, representatives from the Taxila Museum, Mines Department, and other relevant departments. During the meeting, a detailed review of ongoing development projects in Taxila was conducted.

The deputy commissioner stated that Taxila is a city of great historical and tourist importance, and that all institutions must ensure coordinated efforts to preserve its beauty, environment, and heritage. “Important decisions were taken to address air pollution caused by the transportation of sand, gravel, and other construction material through dumpers and trolleys,” he said.

He mentioned that specific timings will be set for the movement of dumpers and trolleys so that citizens’ daily lives are not disrupted. All dumpers and trolleys carrying sand and gravel must be fully covered from the top to prevent dust and pollution.

The Traffic Police and district administration will strictly monitor this process, and immediate action will be taken in case of violations. The deputy commissioner further added that during development projects, neither the heritage of Taxila nor the environment of its citizens will be allowed to be affected. All relevant departments must carry out their responsibilities with close coordination.

