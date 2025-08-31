Plea challenging appointments in Azad Kashmir Council Secretariat admitted

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has admitted for regular hearing a fresh writ petition questioning the legality of recent appointments in the AJK Council Secretariat, allegedly made in violation of constitutional provisions and administrative rules.

Filed under Article 44 of the AJK Interim Constitution by Uzair Razzaq, a section officer (General & Law) at the Council Secretariat on deputation from the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, the petition challenged the authority under which Assistant Director MIS Sajid Farid, Private Secretary Mohammad Hussain and Assistant Private Secretary Zohaib Raza were posted as deputy secretary (A&F), section officer (Law) and drawing and disbursing officer (DDO), respectively.

The council is a constitutional body headed by the prime minister of Pakistan as chairman. Based in Islamabad, its Secretariat once exercised sweeping administrative, legislative and fiscal authority, earning it the reputation of a parallel government in the state. However, the 13th Amendment to the AJK Constitution, enacted in June 2018, stripped the council of these powers and rendered it as an attached department of the AJK Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department. Under the amendment, the employees, assets and liabilities of the council were transferred to the AJK government.

Through his counsel, Syed Zulqarnain Raza Naqvi, Mr Razzaq argued that the three appointments lacked lawful sanction and bypassed the jurisdiction of the AJK government and the Department of Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, which has overseen the Council Secretariat since amendments to the Rules of Business were notified on December 28, 2023.

He maintained that the impugned orders, issued between February and August 2025, ran contrary to the 13th Amendment, since after its enactment the Establishment Division of Pakistan, which had purportedly authorised the postings, no longer retained administrative control over the Secretariat.

“The impugned appointments have been made out of favouritism and nepotism in sheer violation of constitutional norms and court pronouncements,” the counsel alleged, urging the court to declare them void ab initio and direct the authorities to make appointments strictly in accordance with law and constitutional provisions.

Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed admitted the petition for regular hearing, issued notices to the respondents for para-wise comments, and fixed the case for September 25.

In November last year, the AJK High Court had admitted another petition by Mr Razzaq, in which he had sought a forensic and performance audit of the Council Secretariat from 2006 onward, citing financial and procedural irregularities.

That petition was filed after he challenged his repatriation to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the authority of senior council officials appointed by the Establishment Division in the wake of the 13th Amendment.

The court granted him interim relief by ordering maintenance of status quo pending further hearings.

In July last year, he had challenged the appointments of the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Secretariat on similar grounds, after which the High Court sought para-wise comments from the respondents. That case also remains pending.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025