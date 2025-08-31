Civil society calls for population stabilisation under CCI plan

ISLAMABAD: Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Saturday gathered to strengthen collaboration and accountability for the implementation of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), National Action Plan on Population.

The event, “Accountability and collaboration for the CCI National Action Plan” was organised by the Population Council with support from UNFPA.

Senior Director at the Population Council Dr Ali Mir emphasised the importance of implementing the CCI-endorsed National Action Plan (NAP), which calls on NGOs and civil society organisations to work closely with provincial health and population welfare departments to extend family planning and reproductive health services to unserved areas.

The CSOs coalition welcomed the prime minister’s decision to establish a high-level committee on population management, led by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. The coalition stressed that the committee should draw on civil society’s grassroots experience to expand access to family planning services.

Member organisations also welcomed the government’s decision to revise the NFC Award formula,

recognising it as a critical step to remove perverse incentives for provinces to increase their population growth.

They presented their progress reports on key achievements in family planning, best practices at the community level, and proposed strategies for strengthening accountability mechanisms of population programmes.

Member organizations highlighted diverse innovations ranging from women’s empowerment initiatives and digital health tools to tele-health services, husband schools, and grassroots youth mobilisation.

Programme analyst at UNFPA Dr Ghulam Farid Khan emphasised the need for synergy across parliamentary, media and civil society platforms, underscoring that evidence-driven advocacy and accountability frameworks were essential to sustain recent policy gains.

He encouraged CSOs to build on the momentum created by the abolition of contraceptive taxes and prepare concrete recommendations for future collaboration.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025