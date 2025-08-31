From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘No partition’

MUZAFFARABAD: That the people of Kashmir shall never allow any partition of their homeland ... or acquiesce in any arrangement which permits the continuance of any arbitrary administration in any part of the state, and shall not tolerate their right of self-determination to be in any way abridged or curtailed, is the ... resolve of the two-day session of the All-Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Working Committee which concluded here last evening [Aug 29] after passing a lengthy resolution.

Later on, addressing a public meeting, Chaudhri Ghulam Abbas stressed that the stage for mediation or conciliation was over and the time had passed for the United Nations to issue or adopt “vague directives and nebulous plans” in respect of Kashmir.

“We remain secure in the belief that though obstacles be many ... the people of the state shall achieve freedom by their own resolution,” the Azad Supremo declared. By another resolution the Working Committee decided to observe September 15 as Kashmir Day. In a message … Chaudhri Sahib has appealed that the day be devoted to prayers … for the successful outcome of the Kashmir struggle.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025