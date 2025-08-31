A world adrift

THE Arab world today appears adrift. Gamal Nasser’s charisma once rallied Arab pride, and the Baathist vision of unity once inspired millions across the Arab world. Anwar Sadat’s resolve in the 1973 war briefly restored dignity. Yet, those moments now seem distant, their spirit eroded by complacency and submission to external designs.

Although the name of Sayyid Qutb is rarely mentioned these days, it is his doctrine that is keeping the Palestinian spirit of resistance alive. Even as they endure starvation, siege and death, they have refused to surrender.

In contrast, Nasserism and Baathism have withered into irrelevance, abandoned even by those who once championed them.

The uncomfortable truth for the Arab world is that only Qutb’s doctrine has remained relevant as it provided a practical antidote to Zionist expansion. Palestinians, not Arab regimes, continue to carry the banner of dignity through their unyielding defiance.

History will not absolve those who prefer to trade resistance for comfort and luxury. If the Arab leadership fails to wake up to the reality, its silence will be remembered as an act of complicity.

Saeed W. Butt

Lahore

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025