E-Paper | August 31, 2025

A world adrift

From the Newspaper Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

THE Arab world today appears adrift. Gamal Nasser’s charisma once rallied Arab pride, and the Baathist vision of unity once inspired millions across the Arab world. Anwar Sadat’s resolve in the 1973 war briefly restored dignity. Yet, those moments now seem distant, their spirit eroded by complacency and submission to external designs.

Although the name of Sayyid Qutb is rarely mentioned these days, it is his doctrine that is keeping the Palestinian spirit of resistance alive. Even as they endure starvation, siege and death, they have refused to surrender.

In contrast, Nasserism and Baathism have withered into irrelevance, abandoned even by those who once championed them.

The uncomfortable truth for the Arab world is that only Qutb’s doctrine has remained relevant as it provided a practical antidote to Zionist expansion. Palestinians, not Arab regimes, continue to carry the banner of dignity through their unyielding defiance.

History will not absolve those who prefer to trade resistance for comfort and luxury. If the Arab leadership fails to wake up to the reality, its silence will be remembered as an act of complicity.

Saeed W. Butt
Lahore

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...