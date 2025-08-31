E-Paper | August 31, 2025

M6 MOTORWAY BLUES

M6 MOTORWAY BLUES: The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) has remained incomplete despite its approval years ago and repeated promises of ‘early’ completion. While motorways continue to extend elsewhere, especially in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit- Baltistan (GB), significantly reducing distances and travel times, the happenings in Sindh are rather unfortunate. Even the Indus Highway is in a deplorable state; narrow, broken and dangerous. The deeper concern lies not just in missed timelines, but in the pattern of infra-structural neglect. The M6 project must be treated as a national priority.

Areeba Manzoor
Nawabshah

SMOKING BAN: Tobacco, which is a known cause of cancer and other lethal diseases, has somehow remained legal across the world. This shows the power of multinational lobbies, and the tax revenues they generate for governments. If public health is the real concern, there should be a complete ban on smoking and all tobacco products. The current approach is best summed up by some wise man who once remarked that if the poor begin hanging themselves, the capitalists would start producing ropes.

Sahab Khan
Larkana

FEUDAL MINDSET: The dreams of many women and girls are often shattered due to the prevalent toxic mindset of feudal lords. They are averse to fairness, equality and economic independence of women in Pakistan’s rural areas. They welcome institutionalising begging, but are unwelcoming to give people quality education and employment opportunities in their respective areas. It is an un-disputed fact that true change can only come through quality education, not through initiating welfare schemes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds. Until this feudal mindset is transformed, women, no matter how educated, skilled or pragmatic, would continue to be relegated to second-class status in soicety. Women in rural areas deserve to be heard and treated fairly.

Tasleem Naz Abro
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

