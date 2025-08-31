Five arrested during anti-asylum protest in London

LONDON: British pol­ice said they arrested five people on Saturday after ma­­s­ked men tried to force their way into a hotel used by asylum-seekers, a day after the government won a court ruling on the use of ano­­ther hotel to house mig­rants.

Two groups of anti-asylum protesters marched to the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Heathrow Airport be­­fore some demonstrators tried to break in, Lon­don’s Metropolitan Police force said. Two police officers suffered minor injuries, it said. “We understand str­ength of feeling on these issues, but where peaceful protest crosses the line into criminality, including injuries to our officers, we will take immediate act­ion,” Com­­mander Adam Slonecki said in a statement. In a separate incid­e­nt, three men were arr­e­sted late on Friday outside another hotel used to house asylum-seekers in Epping in east London.

The government of Pri­me Minister Keir Starmer on Friday won a court ruling that overturned a previous court decision that asylum-seekers would have to be evicted from the hotel in Epping where a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Concern about immigration has risen to the top of the political agenda in Br­itain after an increase in migrants using small boats to reach the country.

More than 32,000 mig­rants were being housed in around 200 hotels across the country at the end of June, according to government figures.

The new protests, the latest episode in a bitter national debate over immigration policy, came after an appeals court on Friday overturned a lower-court decision temporarily bloc­king the use of the protest-hit hotel in Epping, northeast of London, to house asylum-seekers. “The ove­r­­whelming maj­ority of pe­ople in Epping tonight clearly wanted their voices to be heard and they did that safely and without the need for a police res­po­nse,” said Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pav­elin of Essex police.

“However, the right to protest does not include a right to commit crime and tonight a small number of people were arrested. Two officers sustained injuries which are thankfully not serious,” he added.

The case came after a resident at the Bell Hotel was charged with sexually assaulting a local girl, sparking weeks of protests that have at times turned violent. The local authority in Epping is expected to dec­ide on Monday whe­ther to challenge the ap­­peals court decision in the Sup­reme Court.

