Dravid quits as head coach of Rajasthan Royals

AFP Published August 31, 2025

NEW DELHI: India batting great Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals after just one season with them, the franchise said on Saturday.

Dravid, 52, was offered a “broader position” after a structural review of the team set-up but the former Indian captain declined the offer, the franchise said in a statement.

“Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026,” it said.

Dravid had returned to the team as head coach ahead of this year’s T20 tournament, but Rajasthan failed to make the playoffs and ended a dismal ninth in the 10-team table.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years,” the inaugural IPL champions said. “His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”

Dravid first joined Rajasthan as a player in 2011 and captained them for two seasons in 2012 and 2013.

He served as a team director in 2014 and as mentor a year later.

Dravid scored 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches in a glittering career before hanging his boots in 2012.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

