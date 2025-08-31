Police release PPP leader’s brother for want of evidence

KARACHI: Police on Saturday released Chanesar Town chairman Farhan Ghani, younger brother of Sindh Local Government Minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani, and two other suspects, claiming that no evidence was found against them during investigation and the complainant was also not willing to proceed with the case

The investigating officer of the case submitted this in a police report filed before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts.

The suspects were on police remand in a terrorism and attempted murder case for allegedly assaulting a government employee overseeing laying of fibre optic network along Sharea Faisal on Aug 22.

On Saturday, the IO Inspector Waseem Anees was supposed to produce the arrested suspects before the court, but he came up with a report informing the court that detained suspects were released under Section 497(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Incident did not fall within ATA ambit, IO tells ATC; court issues notices to Farhan Ghani, complainant for Sept 2

The investigation report stated the complainant, Hafiz Sohail Jadoon, failed to produce any no-objection certificate before police about laying of fibre optic network or placed any record to prove his credentials as a government employee.

He stated that the police could not find the CCTV footage of the incident, while two independent witnesses testified that it was a simple scuffle between the complainant and suspects which lasted for only two to three minutes.

He claimed that there was no evidence to suggest that the complainant was a government servant and that the case did not fall with the ambit of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The IO submitted in the report that the complainant told the police that he did not want to proceed further with the case since “some respected elders have mediated and the issues in question have been mutually resolved”.

During the hearing, the administrative judge was informed that the suspects were released on personal bonds of Rs1 million.

While issuing notices for Sept 2, the administrative judge remarked that the court will examine whether the relief provided by police to the suspects was justified under the law or otherwise.

A case was registered at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint Hafiz Sohail, who said Farhan Ghani and others had dragged him at gunpoint to a room of a nearby filling station where they kept him in illegal confinement and subjected to maltreatment.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025