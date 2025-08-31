E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Girl shot dead, mother hurt in Scheme-33

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: A minor girl was killed and her mother was critically wounded in Scheme-33’s Faqeera Goth on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

SITE-Superhighway Industrial Area SHO Wilayat Shah said that Sana Rehan, 22, with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ayeza, was on her way to visit her father’s home in Gulshan-i-Aka Khel, when three criminals opened fire and fled. As a result, the girl and her mother suffered bullet wounds in their head and neck and were taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where doctors pronounced the former dead on arrival, while her mother was admitted for treatment.

The officer attributed the incident to a personal dispute but did not elaborate on its exact nature.

Later, the body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officer said that police registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s maternal grandmother, Zarmash Aka Khel, against three nominated suspects. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Faqeera Goth and arrested one of the suspects, Kabeer Asghar and recovered an unlicensed 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

