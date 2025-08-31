Two men shot at by gangsters over protection money

KARACHI: Two men were shot at and wounded allegedly by extortionists linked with gang warfare in the Garden area on Saturday, police said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said two suspects riding a motorcycle arrived at an under-construction high-rise building, Iqra Sky Land, in Garden at 8am.

One of them went inside and opened fire, resulting in bullet wounds to a contractor, Jameel Akbar, 30, and a labourer, Jehangir Asghar, 40.

The wounded men were shifted to the Dr Ruth Civil Hospital Karachi. Their condition was stated to be out of danger. Investigators collected four spent bullet casings fired from a 30-bore pistol.

Before fleeing, the suspects also threw some extortion slips and WhatsApp contact numbers.

The DIG said that around one year ago, the building owner, identified as Danish, had also received an extortion slip. The builder had then lodged an FIR at Soldier Bazaar police station. Subsequently, one alleged extortionist was gunned down, while another was arrested in wounded condition after an “encounter.”

The officer believed that, apparently, the same criminals associated with the Lyari gang war might be involved in this incident.

He said they suspected the involvement of a gang led by Jameel alias Changa. One member of this criminal gang was released from jail around 20 days ago, the DIG said and recalled that the Jameel Changa gang had carried out an armed attack on the same builder’s under-construction Hira Tower in Garden West in 2023, in which a watchman, Shakirullah, was gunned down.

The Soldier Bazaar police had registered a case against Jameel Changa and others on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Mohammed Bishmal, under charges of murder, extortion and terrorism.

