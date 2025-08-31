E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Two men shot at by gangsters over protection money

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: Two men were shot at and wounded allegedly by extortionists linked with gang warfare in the Garden area on Saturday, police said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said two suspects riding a motorcycle arrived at an under-construction high-rise building, Iqra Sky Land, in Garden at 8am.

One of them went inside and opened fire, resulting in bullet wounds to a contractor, Jameel Akbar, 30, and a labourer, Jehangir Asghar, 40.

The wounded men were shifted to the Dr Ruth Civil Hospital Karachi. Their condition was stated to be out of danger. Investigators collected four spent bullet casings fired from a 30-bore pistol.

Before fleeing, the suspects also threw some extortion slips and WhatsApp contact numbers.

The DIG said that around one year ago, the building owner, identified as Danish, had also received an extortion slip. The builder had then lodged an FIR at Soldier Bazaar police station. Subsequently, one alleged extortionist was gunned down, while another was arrested in wounded condition after an “encounter.”

The officer believed that, apparently, the same criminals associated with the Lyari gang war might be involved in this incident.

He said they suspected the involvement of a gang led by Jameel alias Changa. One member of this criminal gang was released from jail around 20 days ago, the DIG said and recalled that the Jameel Changa gang had carried out an armed attack on the same builder’s under-construction Hira Tower in Garden West in 2023, in which a watchman, Shakirullah, was gunned down.

The Soldier Bazaar police had registered a case against Jameel Changa and others on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Mohammed Bishmal, under charges of murder, extortion and terrorism.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...