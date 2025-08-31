E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Doctors condemn mayor’s remarks against protesting colleagues at ASH

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: Highlighting a host of issues plaguing the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a long time, senior doctors representing bodies of medical professionals on Saturday strongly condemned the mayor’s recent remarks about the doctors who are protesting the long delay in payment of their stipends at the hospital.

A day earlier, Mayor Murtaza Wahab had warned the ASH protesting doctors to return to work or face disciplinary action, including termination.

“We strongly condemn these remarks; they were unbecoming of a people’s representative. The doctors are not asking for any favour. They only want to be paid for their job on time and in parity with their colleagues working at other government-run hospitals in the province,” Dr Waris Ali Jakhrani, heading the Young Doctors’ Association (YDA)-Sindh, told a press conference here.

The ASH house officers and post-graduate trainees hadn’t been paid their stipends for over four months, he added.

Sharing grievances of the doctors, Dr Syed Ahmir Hamid, general secretary Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (Pima), Karachi, said the monthly stipends of ASH house officers and postgraduate trainees were Rs45,000 and Rs75, 000, respectively.

“However, trainee doctors in these positions at other public sector hospitals in the province are getting Rs65,000 and Rs104,000, respectively. This is a grave injustice,” he said.

Speaking about the dismal state of ASH, Pima-Sindh president Abdullah Muttaqi alleged that 70 per cent of Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) were not working but still getting their salaries.

“There have been no recruitments at ASH and Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) since 2012 and 2007, respectively,” he said.

According to speakers, 50pc of doctors have retired and many departments are non-functional at the hospital, while some senior doctors are running their wards with philanthropists’ support.

The hospital, they said, faced an acute shortage of medicines, including those which are life-saving. It’s deprived of basic facilities, including water, a canteen for over 1,800 employees and adequate staff for cleanliness.

“The condition of the operation theatre is extremely poor, with only two faculty members available for three surgery units. The department of neurosurgery is non-functional, and no trauma operations are being performed.

“The radiology services are also very poor and patients have to go outside for CT scans. It seems that the actual government plan is to privatise the hospital, and charges are being imposed in the name of revenue generation,” said Dr Muttaqi.

The mayor and the local government leadership had not provided funds for the development and improvement of the hospital, he said.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

