E-Paper | August 31, 2025

NDMA says flooding alert issued as precaution

Dawn Report Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that the authority is working in “complete coordination with all concerned departments to safeguard public lives and property”.

Responding to a news item headlined “NDMA issues urban flooding alert, Met Dept says no rain” published in Dawn on Saturday, the authority stated in a statement that a “precautionary” urban flooding alert was issued on Aug 27 for August 30 to September 2, based on risk and impact-based analysis.

“The authority prepares six-month hazard projections and issues precautionary advisories five to six days in advance, followed by confirmatory and emergency alerts as required for emerging climatic threats,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...