NDMA says flooding alert issued as precaution

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that the authority is working in “complete coordination with all concerned departments to safeguard public lives and property”.

Responding to a news item headlined “NDMA issues urban flooding alert, Met Dept says no rain” published in Dawn on Saturday, the authority stated in a statement that a “precautionary” urban flooding alert was issued on Aug 27 for August 30 to September 2, based on risk and impact-based analysis.

“The authority prepares six-month hazard projections and issues precautionary advisories five to six days in advance, followed by confirmatory and emergency alerts as required for emerging climatic threats,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025