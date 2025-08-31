E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Two killed as armed men ambush rickshaw passengers

Our Correspondent Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

SUKKUR: Two men were killed and two others were wounded when unidentified armed men attacked their rickshaw in an area within the jurisdiction of Tajudero police station in Jacobabad on Saturday.

The rickshaw was taking three men to Dadu Jahan Pur when it came under attack, resulting in instant death of Khalid Malghani, 28, and 14-year-old Riaz Malghani and serious injuries to their companion Nihal Malghani and the rickshaw driver Ehsan Bhand, said police officials.

The armed assailants fled before police reached the crime scene and transported the bodies and the wounded to the nearest taluka hospital where doctors stabilized the wounded and referred them to Trauma Center in Larkana due to their precarious condition, they said.

The bodies were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities, they said.

The injured, Nihal Malghani, told local reporters at the hospital here that the armed men linked to Abbas Kharos group had attacked them over a dispute stemming from a free-will marriage.

He said that he and his relatives had no relation with the young man who had contracted the free-will marriage still the armed men had unjustly attacked them.

Riaz Kharos of the Abbas Kharos group denied the allegations before local journalists and said that they had not killed any Malghani man and advised the Malghanis to look for their real enemies somewhere else.

Tajudero SHO Akbar Malik said the victims’ families had accused Abbas Kharos group of attacking them over an old dispute that began from the free-will marriage a young Malghani man contracted four years ago with a girl from Jagan Wasan village. The dispute had been going on since then, he said.

He said that police had cordoned off the area to arrest the culprits. The real motive behind the attack was still unclear as no case had been registered so far, according to local media men.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

