From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Asian Helsinki’

HAMBURG: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared in an interview with the West German national daily “Die Welt” that he is absolutely opposed to any “Asian Helsinki” and that Pakistan would on no account join a collective security system that excludes China … . …[M]r Bhutto said that “Pakistan is not negatively disposed to any plan intended to serve peace … in Asia. We never said we would reject an Asian security conference. Our view is that the situation in Europe is very different from the situation in Asia. Since World War II, Europe underwent changes that made Helsinki possible… . …[I]n Asia … most territorial conflicts have remained. As of yesterday we did not even maintain trade relations with India. In Europe you have the Common Market. In Asia, China rightly or wrongly takes the view that a collective security pact has the sole purpose to isolate Peking”.

[Meanwhile, as reported by our Correspondent from Sukkur,] Army has been called in to assist the civil administration in flood control operations in upper Sind and already about 600 Army Jawans are on their way from Karachi to Sukkur, official sources said here tonight [Aug 29].

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025