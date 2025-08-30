Another crisis may soon grip Europe

AS the war in Ukraine drags on, Europe is facing another flashpoint: the Balkans, particularly Bosnia and Herzegovina. For many Pakistanis, the mention of Bosnia recalls the horrors of the 1990s — most tragically, the Srebrenica genocide of July 1995, when over 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were massacred by Bosnian Serb forces alongside the wider slaughter of innocent civilians across the country. Adding to the tragedy, between 20,000 and 50,000 women were raped during the Bosnian war, the majority of whom were Bosniak Muslim women deliberately targeted in campaigns of ethnic cleansing.

Yet, what is often forgotten is that the Balkans has been the trigger point for global wars before. The First World War had erupted after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Bosnian Serb nationalist in 1914. Later, in the 1930s, Balkan instability and Axis ambitions shaped the early course of the Second World War.

Today, Bosnia teeters on the edge once again. Rising ethnic tensions, driven by Bosnian Serb separatism under the Russia-backed Milorad Dodik, directly challenge the very foundation of the Bosnian state that was established under the Dayton Peace Agreement. Croats, Serbs and Bosniak Muslims (who make up nearly half the population) are being drawn into opposing camps, each supported by powerful external actors.

Recent discoveries of mineral wealth have further raised the stakes, while Moscow’s backing of Serb nationalists risks igniting another front in the heart of Europe.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) based in the United Kingdom has already sounded the alarm, calling the situation an existential threat to Bosnia, urging firm Western action to prevent secession or conflict. If war returns to the Balkans, the consequences will not remain local. Pakistan, which historically stood alongside Bosnian Muslims in the 1990s, would once again face pressure to respond to a humanitarian catastrophe.

In a world already destabilised by the conflict in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza, a fresh war in Europe could inflame global tensions and draw in major powers. Pakistan’s policymakers must keep a close eye on the political events in Bosnia. Preventing a war is always a better option than responding after it erupts.

The Balkans has lit the fuse twice before, igniting conflicts that drew nations from across the world into its fires. With its strategic location and newly discovered mineral wealth, Bosnia remains a prize that could once again attract the ambitions of great powers, making vigilance and proactive diplomacy more urgent than ever.

Adil Hanif Godil

London, UK

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025