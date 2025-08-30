E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Water emergency

Published August 30, 2025

THE water crisis is arguably Pakistan’s most urgent but the most under-discussed emergency. As we move further into 2025, the country faces extreme water stress, with nearly 40 million people lacking access to clean water. And, yet, we have failed to generate a compelling national narrative around this existential issue.

Pakistan’s water scarcity is not just the outcome of climate change or the recent regional dispute, it is fundamentally a crisis of governance. The 2018 National Water Policy remains largely ignored, while our irrigation methods and infra-structure are outdated. Cash crops like sugarcane and cotton continue to consume enormous water resources, but are subsi-dised and politically protected.

Malnutrition among children is another hidden cost of mismanaged water priorities. Instead of treating water as a basic right, we have limited the larger debate, framing it mostly in the context of potential conflict with India.

While cross-border water politics is real, the slow devastation caused by internal neglect is actually far more widespread and long-term.

We need to reframe the water issue not just as a security threat, but as a right of the people and a political priority. Pakistan needs public awareness campaigns, more water experts in media discourse, water conservation education in curricula, and coordinated governance reforms.

Rizwan Ahmed Pato
Khairpur Mirs

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

