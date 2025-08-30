E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Historical college

THE Government College Hyderabad (GCH), one of the oldest educational institutions founded over a century ago in 1917, is facing the risk of imminent shutdown. The e-portal for admissions for the next academic year has been disabled already, and reports suggest that the college is being shifted from its original historical building to another location to allow the exclusive use of the premises by the Government College Hyderabad University (GCHU).

The college was established as the National Arts College through the efforts of the Theosophical Society. It was affi-liated to what at the time was Bombay University. After Partition, it was taken over by the Sindh government. In 2017, during the centennial celebrations, the provincial government decided to upgrade the college to the status of a university. Necessary legislation was enacted, and the college was allowed to function at its premises.

Instead of establishing new institutions of repute, we are bent upon closing the institutions that have produced thousands of individuals who have excelled in different fields. Besides educationists, scholars, doctors and politicians, the college proudly counts among its alumni a prime minister of Pakistan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and a chief minister of Sindh, Syed Abdullah Shah. Any decision regarding the closure of GCH would be insensible.

Shams Jafrani
Karachi

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

