FAIR RECRUITMENT: The estab-lishment of a university in Mandi Baha-uddin was a major milestone in the history of the region for which the local people have always remained grateful to the Punjab government. However, the current vice-chancellor, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), seems to ignore the local youth when it comes to academic and professional opportunities. The provincial government should ensure fair recruitment across the board.

Moeez ud Din

Mandi Bahauddin

SOCIAL MEDIA ILLUSIONS: Social media thrives on selling illusions. From flawless skin to luxury lifestyles, influencers curate staged perfection that leaves millions of young people comparing themselves to fantasies, and disliking their own bodies, homes and even relationships. With every scroll, new must-haves are pushed through promotions that fuel consumerism. Imperfection, a natural part of being human, is increasingly sold as a flaw needing a fix. A few people expose scams and urge mindful spending, but their voices remain too few against an industry that has been making profit out of perceived insecurities. It is time we resisted all these illusions, spent wisely, and remembered that our worth is surely not defined by filters or trends.

Laraib Imdad

Karachi

OIL DEPOT: The Jaglot-Skardu Road, the lifeline connecting Skardu with the rest of the country and a route of strategic importance for the armed forces, remains vulnerable to frequent closures due to its deteriorating condition. Recent heavy rainfall and a glacial outburst have damaged two bridges, resulting in yet another indefinite blockade. Unfortunately, the disruption has triggered temporary fuel shortages in the region that have become a recurring crisis that frequently grips the region every few months.

The absence of an oil depot further aggravates the situation, prompting renewed calls for the establishment of a bulk storage facility to meet the needs of locals, tourists and security forces.

Inayat Balti

Skardu

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025