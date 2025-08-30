Trump ends security detail for Kamala

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has cancelled Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris, a White House official said on Friday.

Former vice presidents typically receive six months of Secret Service protection after they leave office. Kamala’s protection was extended to one year, until Jan 2026, by then-president Joe Biden before he left office last January, the official said.

Harris will embark on a 15-city book tour next month for her memoir, 107 Days, about her unsuccessful presidential run. She was the Democratic nominee for 107 days after Biden withdrew from the race in the weeks following a disastrous debate against Trump.

Trump went on to defeat Harris in November. The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of additional security is effective Sept 1, the official said. Kirsten Allen, an adviser to Kamala Harris, said in response to the move: “The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

Senator Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and frequent Trump critic, called the action “another dangerous reminder that there’s no agenda more important to Donald Trump than retribution”.

The ex-vice president said last month that she would not run for governor of California next year.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025