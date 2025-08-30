E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Over 250,000 missing the world over, ICRC says

GENEVA: More than a quarter of a million people are registered as missing by the Red Cross, a figure up nearly 70 per cent over five years, the organisation said on Friday.

The increase is being driven by growing numb­ers of conflicts, mass migr­ation and fading respect for the rules of war, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

“From Sudan to Ukr­aine, from Syria to Colo­mbia, the trend is clear: the surging number of missing persons provides a stark reminder that confl­ict parties and those who support them are failing to protect people during war,” said ICRC director general Pierre Krah­enbuhl.

Some 284,400 people were registered as missing by the ICRC’s Family Links Network at the end of last year.

Krahenbuhl cautioned the figure is “only the tip of the iceberg”.

“Worldwide, millions of people have been separated from their loved ones — often for years or even decades,” he said.

“The tragedy of the missing is not inevitable. With stronger measures to prevent separation, protect those in detention and properly manage the dead, countless families could be spared anguish.

“Behind every number is a mother, father, child or sibling whose absence leaves a wound that statistics cannot capture.”

The ICRC stressed that states and parties to conflicts bear the responsibility to prevent disappearances, clarify the fate of missing people and provide support to families.

“How states respond to missing persons cases can shape societies long after violence ends, influencing peace-building, reconciliation and the ability of communities to heal,” it said.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

