New German consul general assumes office

KARACHI: Thomas Eberhard Schultze has taken over as the new Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Mr Schultze is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in international relations. Prior to his appointment in Karachi, he served as the consul general in Toronto and Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia.

He has also held various positions in the German Foreign Office, including Head of Division for visa law and administrative court litigation.

Since assuming the office, Mr Schultze has been actively engaging with key stakeholders in Sindh to foster stronger bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

As part of his outreach efforts, he called on Sindh chief minister and governor, discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

He also met with representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to explore opportunities for enhancing business ties between Pakistan and Germany.

“The German consulate general in Karachi looks forward to continuing its efforts to promote economic, cultural, and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany under Consul General Schultze’s leadership,” the press release concluded.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025