Suspect held in cop’s targeted killing case

Published August 30, 2025

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected criminal on charges of killing a police officer in the Bin Qasim area recently.

Malir SSP Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said the officials believe the targeted killing was linked to the slain officer’s involvement in an earlier “encounter” in which the arrested suspect, identified as Ghulam Qadir Lashari, was a member of the criminal group

He added that Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammed Khan Abro, posted at Steel Town police station, was gunned down when he disembarked from his car outside his home in Shah Town on Aug 18.

The officer said an investigation was launched after the case was registered under terrorism and murder charges against unknown suspects.

He further said that it was a “blind case,” which the police claim to have solved by arresting the suspect.

Regarding the possible motive, SSP Pirzada recalled that a recent encounter had taken place between the police and criminals, in which the slain officer had participated, while the arrested suspect was a member of the criminal group.

The suspect has confessed to his involvement in the case and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...