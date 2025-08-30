Suspect held in cop’s targeted killing case

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected criminal on charges of killing a police officer in the Bin Qasim area recently.

Malir SSP Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said the officials believe the targeted killing was linked to the slain officer’s involvement in an earlier “encounter” in which the arrested suspect, identified as Ghulam Qadir Lashari, was a member of the criminal group

He added that Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammed Khan Abro, posted at Steel Town police station, was gunned down when he disembarked from his car outside his home in Shah Town on Aug 18.

The officer said an investigation was launched after the case was registered under terrorism and murder charges against unknown suspects.

He further said that it was a “blind case,” which the police claim to have solved by arresting the suspect.

Regarding the possible motive, SSP Pirzada recalled that a recent encounter had taken place between the police and criminals, in which the slain officer had participated, while the arrested suspect was a member of the criminal group.

The suspect has confessed to his involvement in the case and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025