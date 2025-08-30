Kashmore police claim killing four dacoits

SUKKUR: Kashmore police claimed to have gunned down four dacoits in an exchange of fire with the criminals during a joint operation in Ghelpur riverine area, Kashmore-Kandhkot district, on Friday.

Police officials said that a joint force of police and Rangers personnel equipped with modern technology and an armoured personnel carrier challenged the dacoits near Gullun Sakhi village, ensuing a fierce gun battle with the criminals.

They said that four dacoits, two of whom were later identified as locally notorious Khetu and Javed Mazari, were killed and two others were wounded.

They said that police had also taken five suspects into custody for interrogation and recovered a large amount of weapons, ammunition and other dangerous materials during the operation.

Kashmore SSP Mohammad Murad Ghanghro, who led the operation, told local media persons that two of the deceased criminals had not yet been identified.

The operation would continue till all the criminals were completely eliminated and peace was restored to the area, he vowed.

