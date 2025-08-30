E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Kashmore police claim killing four dacoits

Our Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

SUKKUR: Kashmore police claimed to have gunned down four dacoits in an exchange of fire with the criminals during a joint operation in Ghelpur riverine area, Kashmore-Kandhkot district, on Friday.

Police officials said that a joint force of police and Rangers personnel equipped with modern technology and an armoured personnel carrier challenged the dacoits near Gullun Sakhi village, ensuing a fierce gun battle with the criminals.

They said that four dacoits, two of whom were later identified as locally notorious Khetu and Javed Mazari, were killed and two others were wounded.

They said that police had also taken five suspects into custody for interrogation and recovered a large amount of weapons, ammunition and other dangerous materials during the operation.

Kashmore SSP Mohammad Murad Ghanghro, who led the operation, told local media persons that two of the deceased criminals had not yet been identified.

The operation would continue till all the criminals were completely eliminated and peace was restored to the area, he vowed.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...