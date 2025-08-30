NA subcommittee report highlights irregularities in private hospitals’ working

ISLAMABAD: A subcommittee of the National Assembly standing committee in its report on Friday highlighted irregularities in the working of private hospitals.

Taking up the report the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) directed the authorities concerned to take steps to rectify the situation.

The NA committee which met here with MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani took up a report of sub-committee.

The Sub-Committee headed by MNA Dr. Amjad Ali Khan revealed widespread non-compliance with licensing requirements, improper waste management and a lack of transparency in Islamabad’s private hospital operations.

The report said that several private healthcare facilities were found operating without valid licenses and it was also highlighted that some Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) board members had conflicts of interest, owning private heralth facilities themselves.

The committee directed the Ministry of NHSR&C to strengthen the IHRA, issue immediate show-cause notices to all non-compliant hospitals and develop a robust regulatory framework for licensing and monitoring.

The regulatory authority was further tasked with categorizing healthcare facilities based on service levels and establishing standardised service charges for each category.

The ministry of NHSR&C was also asked to submit a detailed report in the next meeting for review and formal adoption.

The meeting also included a review of broader healthcare system gaps, including the unavailability of emergency medicines such as morphine for cancer patients, ministry’s accelerated coordination in flood-affected areas and poor performance of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the committee also expressed concern over the treatment of postgraduate medical trainees, particularly those enrolled in FCPS and MCPS programmes at institutions like Isra University.

It was revealed that many trainees were working without stipends in violation of clear government policies regarding paid training. The committee reiterated that honorary training was not allowed and directed that all trainees be paid stipends in accordance with the federal and provincial standards.

Isra University was specifically instructed to submit a written commitment to pay stipends to all trainees and provide records of stipend disbursements for the past three months.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) supported the committee’s stance and emphasised the need for compliance across all training institutions.

The committee warned that failure to comply with the instructions would result in regulatory consequences, including suspension of institutional registration.

The committee addressed employee service matters involving expired contracts, delayed promotions and improper disciplinary procedures.

It was noted that several PMDC employees whose contracts expired on June 13, 2023, had not received clarity about their employment status.

The health ministry was directed to resolve these issues immediately and submit a compliance report by next week. The committee also instructed PMDC to submit an inquiry report related to the mishandling of disciplinary procedures and ensure merit-based promotions in cases where employees were cleared by FIA.

Additionally, the Committee took up the longstanding issue of foreign medical graduates from Kyrgyzstan and recommended the PMDC to allow those students to appear in NRE.

Moreover, the ministry and PMDC were instructed to submit a complete report within three days, detailing all overseas institutions recognised between 2020-25, along with legal clarifications and students data.

The Committee warned that failure to comply with these directives would result in the ministry being barred from attending future meetings.

The committee reiterated its deep concern over continued non-compliance and inaction by various regulatory bodies and institutions.

It was emphasised that the committee’s recommendations must be implemented in letter and spirit.

