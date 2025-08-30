Two children die of ‘heatstroke’

RAWALPINDI: Two cousins apparently died of heatstroke, after getting locked in a car in Dhoke Chiraghdin on Friday.

However, the police shifted the bodies of the two children to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem to ascertain the circumstances in which the two young children died.

Five-year-old Awais Muqadar, resident of Dhoke Chiraghdin and four-year-old Fatima Dilawar were playing outside their home when they got into a car parked in the street on their own and were trapped inside.

Initially, the children’s parents were unaware that their loved ones had been locked in the car until they discovered them sleeping on the back seat of a parked car in the street three hours after they had left their home to play.

After the two children were discovered lying on the back seat of the car, the emergency services Rescue 1122 was called which found the two children in a critical condition. However, their efforts to resuscitate the children could not succeed.

Later, their bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

According to a health expert, children are vulnerable to heat because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body. The fathers of both the children are security guards of a bank.

A police spokesman said that initial police investigation revealed that both the children left their home at 9am to play in the street but they did not return.

When the family started a search on their own, the children were found unconscious in a car parked near the house and could not be revived.

The incident is being investigated, said the spokesman. A post-mortem will ascertain the final cause of the death.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025