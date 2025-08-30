NCHR report documents challenges faced by minorities

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has drawn attention to significant interventions made for the protection of minority communities.

A press release said commission’s member (minorities) Manzoor Masih accompanied by Assistant Director Maimoona Malik presented the commission’s latest report, “Upholding inclusivity: minority rights initiatives,” to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The report documents systemic challenges faced by minorities in Pakistan while outlining reforms and interventions carried out by the commission

During the meeting, Mr Masih briefed the speaker on NCHR’s ongoing efforts to confront discrimination in employment, education and labour rights. One of the key cases discussed was the commission’s action against discriminatory job advertisements which included the phrase that “only non-Muslims are eligible for the posts of sanitary workers”. Following NCHR’s intervention, such advertisements were banned; a move that not only set a precedent domestically but also earned recognition internationally.

The United Kingdom’s House of Lords formally acknowledged NCHR’s efforts in a letter of appreciation, terming it a positive step towards equality and dignity at work.

The report also highlighted NCHR’s role in pressing for enforcement of the 5pc quota for minorities in government jobs. Despite being mandated by law, the quota had remained largely unimplemented across various departments.

“NCHR pursued several cases, corresponded with relevant ministries, and succeeded in securing appointments under the quota in different institutions, while continuing to push for broader compliance.

Educational inclusion was another focus area. After receiving complaints, NCHR investigated the implementation of the 2pc quota for minorities in higher education. In response to the commission’s inquiry, around 42 universities nationwide shared data showing compliance with the quota though NCHR noted the need for greater consistency and monitoring to ensure equal opportunities in access to higher education.”

