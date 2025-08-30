E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Man killed over ‘honour’ in Attock

A Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

TAXILA: A young man was murdered over ‘honour’ for contracting a love marriage against the will of the family of girl in Babu Chowk, within the jurisdiction of City Police Station of Attock on Friday, police sources said.

The police sources said that the victim, identified as Usman Khan, a resident of Bajaur, had married of his own choice few months ago at his native village and took shelter along with his wife in Attock for safety purposes.

This enraged the girl’s uncle, and his three sons traced the couple on Friday. Subsequently, they attacked Usman and killed him on the spot.

The accused dumped the mutilated body in a deserted area before fleeing the scene, also taking the girl along with them.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

