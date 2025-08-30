E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Notices on bail plea of Imran’s nephew

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued notices on a bail petition of PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew Shershah Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill took up the petition and heard the initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

The counsel argued that the petitioner had been implicated in the case on political grounds. He said the police claimed to have a video showing the petitioner standing with his cousin, Barrister Hassaan Niazi, who had been convicted by a military court, at the scene. However, he said, merely appearing in a video does not establish any guilt. He further submitted that the petitioner had no involvement in the alleged incident. He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

The judge issued notices to the prosecution and police for Sept 1, directing the investigating officer to present the record of the case.

The other day, the judge had rejected a police request for further physical remand of Shershah, sending him to jail on judicial remand till Sept 11.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

