E-Paper | August 30, 2025

CM orders survey to assess damages

Dawn Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

GUJRAT/NAROWAL: Punjab Cheif Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a door-to-door survey to assess the damages caused by the flood.

She made the announced on Friday during her visit to the flood-affected areas of Wazirabad and Smabrial town in Sialkot.

She reached a relief camp set up in a government school in Sohdra near Wazirabad and met with the affected people. She assured them of her government’s complete support in the process of relief and rehabilitation.

Federal minister for information Attaullah Tarrar and others were also present at the occasion. Gujranwala DC Naveed Ahmed briefed the CM on the situation of flooding caused by the overflowing Palkhu drain.

The CM issued directions to the local authorities to ensure provision of fodder and medicines to the cattle of affected people.Later on the CM went to the neighbouring Sambrial town in Sialkot district where she was briefed by Sialkot DC Saba Asghar Ali near the airport Chowk.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Armghan Subhani, MPA Hina Arshad Warraich and others were also present at the occasion. She directed the administration to conduct a door-to-door survey to assess the damages so that the affected could be compensated.

She was informed that 13 mobile health clinics were working day and night in the flood-affected areas.

The chief minister distributed food packets among the displaced.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

