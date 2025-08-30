E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Two suspects killed in ‘shoot-out’

Our Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two suspected criminals were allegedly shot dead by their accomplices during an exchange of fire with a Crime Control Department (CCD) team in Alipur tehsil, Muzaffargarh district.

According to police, two suspects, Zain Changwani and Arif Khosa, who were wanted in more than 50 cases of dacoity, robbery and kidnap for ransom, were allegedly killedduring an ‘encounter’ with a CCD team.

Muzaffargarh CCD head Rana Iqbal said that the suspects had long been on the police’s most-wanted list for their involvement in a series of heinous crimes, and were spreading fear and unrest in the region.

He claimed that the suspects were killed in the firing by their own accomplices.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

